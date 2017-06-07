Who is permitted to speak?

“I am of the belief that it does not benefit our students to suppress voices we disagree with, or to limit students to only those perspectives that are broadly sanctioned by a specific community,” Jackson said in his letter. “If our students are robbed of the opportunity to experience and interact with views that may be different from their own, then they will be tremendously less equipped for the demands of democratic citizenship.”

Despite the rise of protests at colleges regarding guest speakers, a majority of college students oppose limiting the kinds of speakers allowed on campus.

According to Morning Consult, a national poll by Politico, many college students around the United States like having guest speakers on campus, “even if the guest’s words are considered to be hateful or offensive by some.”

The April 2017 reported students ages 18 to 29 are among the least likely to support banning speakers from campus, with just 27 percent of the age group saying they do support banning speakers.

Fifty percent of students ages 18 to 29 say universities should allow guest speakers with opposing views to appear on campus, according to the survey.

Andra Hansen, a teacher in the BYU-I Department of Communication, told Scroll about the importance of guest speakers on campus.