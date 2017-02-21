Why celebrate Black History Month?

Editor’s note: The following column represents the opinion of the writer.

If someone offered you $1 million to name as many important inventors on the spot, politicians, movers/activists, writers, entertainers or figures in science and technology in American history as possible, how many could you think of?

How many of them were African-American?

I’m not saying African-Americans did not contribute much to society — in fact, quite the opposite. The purpose of Black History Month serves an important need: to highlight the contributions from the black community.

February is not intended to cast a shadow on the history and accomplishments of any other race, but rather for black history to stand beside it.

The aim is not to boast about how it was a black man or woman who achieved greatness instead of any others, but to acknowledge and pay respects to how they were able to do such greatness in a time where it was uniquely dangerous and exceptionally difficult.

How many of these important African-American historical figures were we taught about in school?

For a brief moment, forget about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Malcom X, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Thurgood Marshall and W.E.B. Du Bois.

How many other history making African-Americans can you name? You can probably count them on one or both hands.

Now for another moment, think of how much you know about the more popular ones mentioned earlier. Honestly determine whether or not you are comfortable with the amount you know.

What do you know about Private Ed Williams and Private Leon Fraitor, soldiers of the 15th New York National Guard Regiment, the Harlem Hellfighters and the first all-black regiment? If you know them, then you have probably heard of Benjamin O. Davis Sr., the first African-American general (1941) in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Aside from inspiring people of all ethnic groups and races that before had to enlist in the French or Canadian armies to join the country in their fight, they gave their lives and stood united for the cause.

Without Black History Month, vital pieces of American history would be lost. We would know virtually nothing about all of the unsung lives of pure inspiration.

We would not know much about Robert Smalls, a man born into slavery who managed to become a sea captain and politician.

Timothy Drew, founder of the Moorish Science Temple of America in Newark, New Jersey wouldn’t be mentioned.

Claudette Colvin, a 15-year-old young lady was dragged off of a bus and taken to an adult prison nine months before Rosa Parks. She was the first person ever to be arrested for defying bus segregation in Montgomery, Alabama, according to NPR.

Matthew Henson, the first man to reach the North Pole, would be overlooked.

Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the “Father of Black History Month,” when proposing Negro History Week in 1926, explained why he thought it was important.

“If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition.” Woodsen wrote. “It becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated.”

Eric L. McDaniel, associate professor in the Department of Government at the University of Texas at Austin, believes that part of America’s progression is dependent on the compilation of all races that have made this country what it is.

“As long as the history of blacks, Latinos, Asian, gays or other marginalized groups is ghettoized and treated as separate from American history, the nation will continue to make the same mistakes,” McDaniel said. “Ignoring or belittling black history creates a false national narrative that leads the nation to recreate oppression and never learn from its mistakes.”

President Gerald Ford described it as a chance to show appreciation.

He urged us to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

February can be whatever you make it: a month of peeling a bandage from a wound that hasn’t healed or 28 days of remembrance, acknowledgment and celebration.