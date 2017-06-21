Why daughters need present fathers

Timothy Rarick, a professor in the Department of Home and Family for BYU-Idaho, gave a presentation entitled, Fathers be Good to Your Daughters, on June 8 in the Hyrum Manwaring Center.

Singer and songwriter Katy Perry said in Rolling Stone magazine, “I don’t need a dude to have children. …We are living in the future. I’m not anti-men. I love men, but there is an option if someone doesn’t present himself.” However, Rarick said he disagrees with Perry.

His audience consisted of BYU-I students, predominately women and couples, all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, though Rarick said it was open to anyone wanting to build a strong father-daughter relationship.

Rarick talked about what kind of impact a father has on his daughter, both present or absent in her life.

He said that in 1960, nine in ten children grew up in homes with two married parents.

Today, that number has dropped to two in ten children.

According to The Family: A Proclamation to the World, the First Presidency said, “We warn that the disintegration of the family will bring upon individuals, communities and nations the calamities foretold by ancient and modern prophets.”

Daughters with absent fathers are twice as likely to live in poverty, commit crime or drop out of high school, according to National Fatherhood Initiaive.

Absent fathers, as defined by Rarick, can be either physically absent or emotionally detached.

Rarick said in such cases, daughters are seven times more likely to have a teen pregnancy, exhibit behavioral problems and face abuse, according to NFI.

He said teen pregnancies are seven times less likely when fathers stay with their biological daughters.