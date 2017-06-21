Why daughters need present fathers

Timothy Rarick, a professor in the Department of Home and Family for BYU-Idaho, gave a presentation entitled, Fathers be Good to Your Daughters, on June 8 in the Hyrum Manwaring Center.
Singer and songwriter Katy Perry said in Rolling Stone magazine, “I don’t need a dude to have children. …We are living in the future. I’m not anti-men. I love men, but there is an option if someone doesn’t present himself.” However, Rarick said he disagrees with Perry.
His audience consisted of BYU-I students, predominately women and couples, all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, though Rarick said it was open to anyone wanting to build a strong father-daughter relationship.
Rarick talked about what kind of impact a father has on his daughter, both present or absent in her life.
He said that in 1960, nine in ten children grew up in homes with two married parents.
Today, that number has dropped to two in ten children.
According to The Family: A Proclamation to the World, the First Presidency said, “We warn that the disintegration of the family will bring upon individuals, communities and nations the calamities foretold by ancient and modern prophets.”
Daughters with absent fathers are twice as likely to live in poverty, commit crime or drop out of high school, according to National Fatherhood Initiaive.
Absent fathers, as defined by Rarick, can be either physically absent or emotionally detached.
Rarick said in such cases, daughters are seven times more likely to have a teen pregnancy, exhibit behavioral problems and face abuse, according to NFI.
He said teen pregnancies are seven times less likely when fathers stay with their biological daughters.
“Over 24 million children in the United States are growing up in biological father-absent homes,” Rarick said. “That’s one in three children.”
He shared brief testimonials of women who had been in the porn industry, and found their way out.
These women testified that their lack of love from a present father caused them to search for attention in other, wrong places.
“Because of the emptiness, I felt for so long I was desperate for love” one woman said.
Rarick said the breakdown of the family unit is fueled by sex trafficking.
“If you are wondering if the porn and sex trafficking industry are profiting off the breakdown of the father/daughter relationship, I would say ‘absolutely,’” Rarick said.
To avoid such things, Rarick emphasized the importance of both mother and father in the home.
Dr. Linda Neilson, a psychology professor at Wake Forest University, said fathers relate to their daughters differently than mothers do, but that does not mean they are superior to mothers.
She said a mother and father are not identical in the way they parent and that each are beneficial to the child.
“It made me think about my relationship with my dad and how involved he was,” said Tania Auna, a senior studying graphic design, at the conclusion of the presentation. “It’s true; seeing his interaction with my mom has set the standard for what I want for my future husband and the relationship I have.”
Rarick said being present in your biological daughter’s life — emotionally present — and giving her compliments can improve your relationship and her self-worth.
He said by doing these things, it will create a cycle of positive, healthy relationships for fathers of the generation to follow