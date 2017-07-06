Is Puerto Rico becoming the 51st state?

What do you think of when you hear Puerto Rico? Jennifer Lopez maybe, “Despacito” or possibly piña coladas. Did the word commonwealth cross your mind? How about colonialism? Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory since 1898, and a commonwealth since 1952.

A commonwealth is a political unit that has local autonomy but is voluntarily united with the U.S. according to Merriam-Webster.

The Telegraph reported that Puerto Rican citizens voted in the beginning of June to become a state of the U.S.

In order to understand what is happening in Puerto Rico a brief history lesson is necessary.

Puerto Rico was under the rule of Spain from 1493 to 1898. BBC News reported that in 1898, Puerto Rico was surrendered to the United States in the Spanish-American War. Puerto Rico was then a colony — a colony is a place another country has control of and makes all political decisions for it with no say from the people living there —until 1952.

In 1952, according to the BBC profile on the island, Puerto Rico was made a commonwealth; they drew up their own constitution and have a governor with a bicameral legislation. Bicameral means there is a Senate with 27 members and a House of Representatives with 51 members. In other words, it is pretty similar to the United States Constitution and how the U.S. government runs.

However, they are not a state. They have men in Puerto Rico that are in the U.S. military, but they do not get to vote for the U.S. president. When it comes to representation in the U.S., the official information web page about Puerto Rico reads they have a resident commissioner who can speak on the floor in the United States Congress, but does not get to cast a vote. They do not have anyone in the U.S. House of Representatives or chairs in the U.S. Senate.

All of this makes Puerto Rico American. They were under Spanish rule for over 400 years and a territory of the United States for just over 100, BBC News reported. Puerto Rico is also located in the Caribbean, making it closer to Latin countries. This creates a conflict of interest for the people there.

That much was made clear in the recent elections held in Puerto Rico. More than 97 percent of people who voted, voted to become a state. However, only 23 percent of the population turned up for the event.

Adriana Ballastero, grew up in Puerto Rico and is a sophomore majoring in university studies. He said there are a lot of mixed feelings in the island about becoming a state.

“If you want to be a state then you lose some of your identity,” she said.

She said she can even see this happening now with their language.

“We are supposed to be a Spanish country, but we speak ‘spanglish;’ the words are not Spanish or English,” Ballastero said. “It’s interesting to see how much English culture has changed us and how much it would change us if we became a state.”