Why you’ll see a service scoreboard in the MC next week

Random people offering “free hugs” in the Manwaring Center. A giant scoreboard counting up to 10,000. These are sights BYU-Idaho students can expect to see during the Service Week, an event held by Service Activities from March 19 to March 24.

Service Week is held every semester to inspire students to serve those around them by creating opportunities to serve every day.

Samantha Bazard, the Student Services coordinator and a junior studying psychology, initiated Service Week. She said there is a goal for students to participate in 10,000 acts of service this week. She hopes students will choose to participate in Service Week to feel how great service is.

“It’s important because it helps you grow into a better person,” Bazard said. “It helps people around you grow into better people. It helps them see the importance of a life of loving other people and becoming like the Savior. And … it makes you happy. And I know it sounds cliche to say that, but it really does.”

She said they hope people post pictures of the service they do and share on social media using the hashtag #byuiserved so they can keep track of the service students do over the week. Also, in the MC, there will be posters for people to sign after they have served, and students will receive a sticker for each time they serve. These stickers will allow students to get into certain events throughout the week for free.

Every day in the MC during the week, there will be a booth set up by Service Activities to involve students in activities, such as free hugs.

Service Activities will be holding their normal events throughout the week, such as institute class on Monday from 4:15 to 5 p.m. for members of the community with disabilities.

This semester, Service Activities has expanded its horizon by collaborating with the Religious Education Department and Student Support and participating in events with them this week. There will a basketball game on Friday, March 23, and a dance Saturday, March 24. Bazard said if a student has a sticker from doing an act of service, they can get in for free.

“We’re trying to go big or go home,” Bazard said.

Autumn Lulla, a coordinator for Service Activities and a junior studying recreational management, said service allows people to help others in need but has helped her to see all she has in her life and made her more grateful. She organizes the events with those who have disabilities in the community.

“Working with the special needs Service Activities has been the best thing for me in my college experience,” Lulla said. “It has taught me so much about acceptance, love and giving your whole heart.”

If you would like to learn more about the activities that will be going on during Service Week, like BYU-Idaho Service Activities on Facebook or follow them on Instagram.