Center Stage performances to look forward to this semester

Written by Allison Garrett.

The Winter 2018 Semester is full of events students can attend right on campus. Students can access tickets to Center Stage events online at byui.edu.

Here are the upcoming center stage events for BYU-Idaho’s 2018 winter semester:

Jan. 17 – Matthew Kacergis in the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall in the Eliza R. Snow Center for the Performing Arts.

According to byui.edu, singer Matthew Kacergis will perform “The Songs of the Cinema: From Casablanca to La La Land.” Kacergis recently played as Prince Eric in the national tour of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 11 and are $6 for BYU-I students and $12 for the general public.

Jan. 19 – Lindsey Sterling in the John W. Hart Auditorium.

“In four years since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, classically trained violinist, dancer and artist quietly and humbly became one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic violin-driven electronic music,” according to byui.edu newsroom.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 11 and are $20 for BYU-I students and $35 for the general public. There will be a pre-show dinner for $16; it is classroom dress. The pre-show dinner will be held in the Hyrum Manwaring Center special events room.

Jan. 26 – Comedy Improv Night in the Oscar A. Kirkham Auditorium.

According to byui.edu newsroom, this show consists of improvised music, comedy, scenes, the works.

“The show features Kirby Heyborne (The RM, The Best Two Years), Corbin Allred (Saints and Soldiers, Christmas Mission), Lincoln Hoppe (Singles Ward, The RM) and Kelly Lohman,” according to byui.edu newsroom.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 8 for $6 for BYU-I students and $12 for general public.

Feb 10 – Barbershop Music Festival in the Barrus Concert Hall.

“The award-winning quartet Instant Classic will headline this year’s Barbershop Music Festival at BYU-Idaho,” according to byui.edu newsroom. “They perform a variety of music from several decades and styles, including vocal jazz, musical theater, pop and even R&B.”

The tickets go on sale Jan. 16 and $6 for BYU-I students, $12 for general public.

Feb 23 – David Archuleta performs in the Hart Auditorium.

“After being featured in the sold-out 2016 Christmas concert at BYU-Idaho, David Archuleta will return to campus with a concert of his very own,” according to byui.edu newsroom.”Since becoming a star when he was just 16, David has created a successful music career for himself.”

Tickets go on sale Jan. 16 and are $15 for BYU-I students, $30 for general public. There will also be a pre-show dinner in the Manwaring Center Special Events Room which is $16 extra.

March 2 – Wu Man and Huayin Shadow Puppet performs in the Kirkham Auditorium.

“Chinese pipa virtuoso Wu Man joins with the brilliant Huayin Shadow Puppet Band for an evening of old-time traditional music and shadow puppetry,” according to byui.edu newsroom.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 16 and are $6 for BYU-I students, $12 for general public.

March 10 – Winter Jazz Fest, featuring pianist Benny Green, performs in the Hart Auditorium.

“Benny Green possesses the history of jazz at his fingertips,” according to byui.edu newsroom. “Combine mastery of keyboard technique with decades of real-world experience playing with no one less than the most celebrated artists of the last half century.”

Tickets go on sale Jan. 16 and the floor and Red Seats are $6 for BYU-I students, $12 for general public. Bleachers tickets are $5 for BYU-I students, $10 for the general public.

March 22 – Jasper String Quartet performs in the Barrus Concert Hall.

“The Jasper String Quartet is named after Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada,” according to byui.edu newsroom.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 16 and are $6 for BYU-I students and $12 for the general public.