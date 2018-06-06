Woman charged in murder of her father

A Montana woman is charged with murder in the first degree after allegedly shooting her father Tuesday night, June 5.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release deputies responded at approximately 9:26 p.m. at a reported shooting near Hibbard.

An hour later, the vehicle of the 34-year-old suspect Jessica Conser was located near the Montana and Idaho border. She was then detained and transported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and later booked into the Madison County Jail.

The victim Mathew Travao, had been shot in the eye and bleeding heavily while he was slumped on the couch of his living room, according to eastidahonews.com.

Conser appeared before Judge Mark Rammell for her arraignment and documents show she “fully admitted and confessed” to driving from her home in Butte Montana to Madison country to shoot and kill her father according to eastidahonews.com.

Conser is being held without bond in the Madison County Jail. If found guilty of first-degree murder, she could face the death penalty.