Woman who falls in Snake River now missing

Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch received a report on May 9 at 11:40 p.m. that a woman had allegedly fallen into the Snake River. The Idaho Falls Police have since confirmed the incident along with the identity of the woman as Kayla Davis, of Pocatello.

Her husband Walker Thomas was present that night and had reported the incident. Davis and Walker had been married earlier in the year and had recently moved to Idaho Falls.

Thomas reported that Davis slipped on a piece of driftwood and fell into the water on the south side of the Broadway Bridge near the Marriott Hotel.

Since the night of the first report authorities have been searching diligently for Davis with various methods. According to East Idaho News, private search parties have been gathered along with boats, aircrafts as well as detectives searching for any possible witnesses.

Hydropower racks(or grates) are drawn through the water daily in attempts to pull up any debris as well as live video surveillance on the area.

In the last 12 days police have not found any substantial evidence of her whereabouts.

Kayla Davis is about 5 feet 8 Inches, has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis please call (208) 529-1200.

Courtesy Photo: East Idaho News.