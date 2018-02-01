Women’s march for equality: Idaho Falls, Logan and worldwide

On Jan. 21, hundreds of thousands of women marched in 120 organized marches in 35 different countries, including the U.S., to continue the fight for equality.

“I feel that women have benefited from the march in the sense that the government is noticing the issues of inequality more and taking women more seriously,” said Rachel Markworth, a Rexburg local and junior majoring in art. “I also feel that women are becoming more confident and proud of who they are in the workplace and in everyday life.”

The theme for the march this year was “Power to the Polls, “as the Women’s March organizers wanted to have a political impact. A rally in Nevada, which happened on Jan. 21, was accompanied by hundreds of sister marches around the world to mark the anniversary of the 2017 march, according to USA Today.

“When 2018 came around, we had to be really strategic about what message we want to come out of this gathering,” Linda Sarsour, a Women’s March co-organizer, told CNN. “In order for us to put forth a strong message that women are going to lead the victories in 2018 electorally, we had to go to a state that was relevant. We chose Nevada.”

The main focus of the march this year was centered in Las Vegas, Nevada, because the state holds power to influence the Senate in 2018, organizers told USA Today.

“In 2018, we must turn our work into action ahead of the midterms,” said Tamika D. Mallory, co-president of the Women’s March on their website. “This new initiative will address voter registration and voter suppression head-on. We marched for justice in D.C., we created our plan in Detroit and now we’re bringing the power of the polls to Nevada.”

The rally and supporting marches included many famous guest speakers that advocate for women’s rights, such as Viola Davis, Scarlett Johansson and Cecile Richards and many more.

“I am speaking today, not just for the metoos, because I was a metoo, but when I raise my hand, I am aware of all the women who are still in silence,” said Viola Davis in her speech at a women’s march in Los Angeles. “The women who don’t have the money, and who don’t have the constitution, and who don’t have the confidence, and who don’t have the images in our media that gives them a sense of self-worth enough to break their silence that’s rooted in the shame of assault. ”

Women who participated in a march in Idaho Falls had the option of gathering on Jan. 20 or Jan. 21. The march on Saturday, which began at the Museum of Idaho and ended at the Memorial drive, had hundreds in attendance according to East Idaho News. On Sunday, the march, beginning at the pier at Snake River Landing and ended at Unitarian Universalist Church on East Street, also had many in attendance.

“We hover around the 20 percent mark of women who work in public office,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper to the crowd on Saturday. “We got to the 20 percent mark and we haven’t really moved from there in the last 20 or so years.”

There are no marches planned at this time but Miranda Marquit, one of the event organizers, stated in a news release that engaged citizens are the ones who promote the change in cities, counties, states and nation.