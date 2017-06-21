Wonder Woman: a new type of movie

According to an article from Scientific American, women are slowly changing from the damsel in distress to the hero in movies. However, they still are viewed as sexual objects in movies.

At a The Avengers press conference seen on Indiewire, the male actors were asked questions about their characters and the motivations behind their heroism while Scarlett Johannson, the actress who plays Black Widow, was asked questions about her exercise routine and how she stays in shape to play a beautiful woman onscreen.

“Wonder Woman is at once really capable, but still very respectful of her peers,” Pierron said. “She wasn’t pushing people aside so that she could take the hero position.”

Pierron said women can look at Wonder Woman as an example of how feminism can push for equality without denigrating men.