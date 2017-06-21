Wonder Woman: a new type of movie

Wonder Woman hit theaters to record-breaking audiences the weekend following its release, but it can’t seem to shake the controversy that it is feminist propaganda.
According to a Washington Post article, various advocacy groups are angry with Wonder Woman for not pushing feminism enough, for being too feminist, for pushing American idealism onto foreign audiences, and even for the Israeli nationality of Wonder Woman actress, Gal Gadot.
Lauren Pierron, a junior studying communication, said people need to remember Wonder Woman is still a traditional superhero movie at its core and men and women of all ages can enjoy it.
Pierron said Wonder Woman is a new type of superhero movie that is stepping away from the male-dominated genre.
“It was like, ‘what’s the game here?’ Women are half the species; give us a movie.”Lauren Pierron
According to an article from Scientific American, women are slowly changing from the damsel in distress to the hero in movies. However, they still are viewed as sexual objects in movies.
At a The Avengers press conference seen on Indiewire, the male actors were asked questions about their characters and the motivations behind their heroism while Scarlett Johannson, the actress who plays Black Widow, was asked questions about her exercise routine and how she stays in shape to play a beautiful woman onscreen.
“Wonder Woman is at once really capable, but still very respectful of her peers,” Pierron said. “She wasn’t pushing people aside so that she could take the hero position.”
Pierron said women can look at Wonder Woman as an example of how feminism can push for equality without denigrating men.
“She manages to be an icon for feminism while still emobodying the most treasured attributes of a woman.”Kalin Schwab
“I don’t believe that women are better than men,” Pierron said. “I believe men and women have complementary abilities.”
Pierron said the mutual respect men and women have for each other in the movie is a great example of how they can work together as equals in life.
“I love superheroes, and I hope that anyone who sees the movie judges it for legitimate complaints with the quality of the film, not for it being centered on a girl,” Pierron said. “Boys have had so many superheroes for the longest time, and it’s high time you spent some time with a lady hero.”
Kalin Schwab, a senior studying english education, said Wonder Woman has all the traits which make women so powerful.
“Not only does she have super powers and defeat some powerful villains,” Schwab said. “She is also kind and compassionate.”
Schwab said he thinks Wonder Woman is a wonderful portrayal of what women have the power to be.
“She manages to be an icon for feminism while still emobodying the most treasured attributes of a woman,” Scwab said.
According to a CNBC article, Wonder Woman is breaking the mold of the traditional male Hollywood blockbuster while also giving women more hope for the future in their own lives.
That hope has helped many women already, including Angela Armstrong, a sophomore studying art.
“I had been having a rough time, and Wonder Woman left me with so much hope,” Armstrong said.
“She’s kind, she kicks butt and she is the leader. She shows that women can do it.”Angela Armstrong
Armstrong said Wonder Woman is an example of how women in the world can stand up for themselves and be confident in their abilities.
“She’s kind, she kicks butt and she is the leader,” Armstrong said. “She shows that women can do it.”
Armstrong said she and some women can struggle to stay positive.
“There’s some big trials that I’ve been working on this semester,” Armstrong said. “It may sound cheesy, but after I left Wonder Woman, my roommate and I were in tears, and I knew the things I was struggling with, I could beat them.”
Armstrong said she hopes Wonder Woman can continue to uplift women.