Words have an extreme power for good or evil

On July 13, 2014, Conrad Roy III went to a Kmart parking lot with a motive in mind: to end his life.

Roy had struggled with depression and anxiety for multiple years, according to CBS News. Earlier that day, Roy had received multiple text messages and phone calls from his then long-distance girlfriend, Michelle Carter.

“You can’t think about it,” Carter texted Roy that day. “You just have to do it. You said you were gonna do it. Like I don’t get why you aren’t. I thought you wanted to do this. The time is right and you’re ready … just do it babe.”

According to CBS News, when Roy tried to escape from the carbon monoxide-filled truck in the Kmart parking lot, Carter told him to “get back in.” Roy got back in, and the fumes killed him.

Almost three years after the incident, the judge’s decision was finally given to a deemed guilty Carter on June 16, which includes a sentencing on August 3 and up to 20 years in prison, according to The New York Times.

It was easy for Carter to hide behind her phone and say things she might not have said in person. Sometimes, as students at BYU-Idaho, we also hide behind our phones. Many of us publish anonymous, sometimes scandalous or rude posts on our fake Instagram or Twitter accounts. We are not immune to this idea of using screen names to accomplish something that could hurt another person.

Carter’s words held so much power for Roy. Imagine if she would have used that power for good and tried to prevent the suicide from happening rather than just going along with it.

We, as the editorial board for Scroll, believe that words have an extreme power for either good or evil, and all of us need to recognize that.

We need to be careful with what comes out of our mouths and not hide behind screen names and text messages. Everyone is going through something we may not understand, and it is our job to be careful that our words do not ail them in any way.

According to bullyingstatistics.org, more than 1 out of 3 young adults have received cyber threats online or through their cell phones.