Work before fun may not always be the golden rule

It is said work before the fun can bring productivity to work, however, a recent study shows people might want to rethink this statement.

Ed O’Brien, a social psychologist at the University of Chicago, conducted a study to test people’s guilt levels when they put off their work to have fun, and it shows leisure can be just as enjoyable with work left undone, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“If I first have fun, I’m now in a good mood, more relaxed, I have energy and work may seem easier,” O’Brien told The Wall Street Journal.

O’Brien said people overestimate the distraction posed by unfinished work and underestimate the level of enjoyment they’ll experience from fun activities.

“People are terrible at predicting their own feelings and thoughts,” O’Brien said. “Doing work while you’re happy is just such a more productive way of working.”

Lucas Williams, a sophomore study chemistry, said he can relate to this study in so many aspects of his life.

Williams said due to the limit amount of time to do the assignment he usually focuses more on his studies after wasting a majority of the time in a day.

“I don’t know if I’m just happy and satisfied from the entire day, or if my brain just panics,” Williams said.

Williams said it is good for his brain to have a little break after classes and work.

“You can’t just constantly be doing the same thing forever and ever without taking breaks because that would actually stint your growth rather than accelerate it,” Williams said.

Mickaella Andrus, a junior studying business management, said she believes this study helps to some degree, but not really applicable to her.

“I’m a very deadline, goal-orientated person,” Andrus said. “I like to get things done and then not to worry about it and then have fun.”

Andrus said if she did not get things done, she would not get most out of the fun because she would constantly be thinking about the work she needs to do.

“I do think your brain does need breaks,” Andrus said. “But for me, I would rather get it done and have fun with breaks in between.”