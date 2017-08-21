World celebrates President Monson’s birthday

President Thomas S. Monson, prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Aug 21.

Ann M. Dibb, Monson’s daughter, said to Mormon Newsroom the celebration will be a “quiet family affair” with lemon cake and ice cream that will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to Mormon Newsroom, Dibb said her dad’s favorite birthday celebration was five years ago in the conference center. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and two Broadway singers performed some of President Monson’s favorite songs to the world.

“That was a wonderful tribute which he very much enjoyed, along with my mother,” Dibb said to Mormon Newsroom.

President Monson was called an Apostle over 50 years ago, at the age of 36, which makes him one of the longest serving general authorities in the history of the Church, according to Mormon Newsroom.

“His service has always been a part of our life. Even when he was called to be an apostle, it didn’t seem as though there was much of a change because it seemed like he always served,” Dibb said to Mormon Newsroom. “I was blessed because of his service, and the Church was too.”

Dibb said to Mormon Newsroom that those who want to help celebrate President Monson’s birthday are invited to by serving others with kindness.

“Extend kindness and service to others,” she said to Mormon Newsroom. “If you feel something would be kind, do it. It’s one of the ways my father would find joy is in serving others.”

Several general authorities, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the First Presidency expressed their love and appreciation for President Monson’s life and service to the Church and to the world.

“With all who love him, I wish President Monson greetings on his 90th birthday,” said President Henry B. Eyring, a member of the First Presidency, to Mormon Newsroom. “His faith and his concern for all of Heavenly Father’s children have brought joy and peace to people across the world. He is the Lord’s prophet, and he is our great example of a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ. I am blessed to serve under his inspired leadership.”