World Cup nears the finals

Stress, excitement, disappointment, fear and just plain fun have been radiating out of the crossroads due to the FIFA World Cup.

Students gather at The Crossroads dressed in jerseys and flags to watch the soccer games that broadcasted on the big screen. In many instances, the cheers can be heard all throughout the Manwaring Center as the game begins or when a team scores a goal.

Many of them have expressed their joy for cheering their team. Other students come just for the enjoyment of watching the games.

No matter what team is playing, it will have its own group of supporters. Students are not the only ones that feel pride for the different teams; it is also felt by the faculty. At the end of the day, the World Cup has not only brought students closer together, but faculty as well, all because of love for the game.

England and Belgium will play at 8 a.m. on July 14, and the final game will be played on July 15 between France and Croatia at 9 a.m.