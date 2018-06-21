World Health Organization launches Physical Activity Plan

As countries around the world begin implementing the newly launched World Health Organization Physical Activity Plan 15 percent of adults and adolescents won’t suffer from physical inactivity.

WHO is launching an advocacy campaign to promote physical activity, Let’s Be Active: Everyone, Everywhere, Everyday.

The WHO Let’s Be Active brochure, states there are four main points the plan is trying to create:

1-To enhance all societies across the world with knowledge and understanding of the benefits of regular physical activity.

2- To create and maintain environments for safe physical activity for people of all ages.

3- To promote physical activity programs and classes for all people.

4- To strengthen leadership, government and the workforce to provide information across sectors to implement international, national and subnational action to decrease inactivity.

“We need to collectively implement the recommendations in the new global action plans to avoid increased levels of physical inactivity and see related costs continue to rise, with negative impacts on health systems, the environment, economic development, community well-being and quality of life,” said Fiona Bull, program manager, surveillance and population-based prevention.

Bull said inactivity in many countries is becoming a problem due to changing transportation patterns, increase use of technology, cultural values and urbanization. She also said regular physical activity is proven to help prevent non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, colon and breast cancer. It also helps mental health, overall well-being and quality of life.

“I do want to point out that there are many more things than just nutrition and physical activity that we can do better on to be healthier and happier,” said Jayden Edgel, a sophomore studying exercise physiology. “Such as sleep, time with nature and loved ones, spiritual lives and service. But I do think that it’s great that they are focusing on physical activity because that is a huge and major component.”

Edgel said although physical activity is important in our lives, it isn’t the only thing that needs to be focused on. Edgel recommended that everyone with a busy schedule should put aside 10 minutes per day. He said to walk, jog, do sit-ups, do yoga, etc. By putting aside 10 minutes for physical activity every day, Edgel said it helps us to not burn out, to maintain good daily habits and it is normally pretty easy to put into a schedule.