Wyoming Judge will keep job after refusing to preside over same-sex marriages

Pinedale, Wyoming, Judge Ruth Neely was recently reprimanded by the state’s supreme court following her refusal to perform same-sex marriages in 2014, according to Christian Headlines.

“This case is also not about imposing a religious test on judges,” said Justice Kate Fox of the Wyoming Supreme Court, according to Fox News. “Rather, it is about maintaining the public’s faith in an independent and impartial judiciary that conducts its judicial functions according to the rule of law.”

Neely stated that performing the marriages went against her religious beliefs, although she had never been asked to perform the ceremony prior to her comments, according to Fox News.

The dissenting justices included Justices E. James Burke and William Hill, who found that Neely did not violate any judicial conduct code.

“Wyoming law does not require any judge or magistrate to perform any particular marriage, and couples seeking to be married have no right to insist on a particular official as the officiant of their wedding,” wrote Justice Keith Kautz in the dissent, according to Fox News.