Yellowstone may become the source of the annihilation of the United States

The serene Yellowstone National Park receives millions of tourists a year from all over the world. Recent research from National Geographic, has shown that this beautiful getaway could soon be the source of a worldwide catastrophe.

Yellowstone sits atop an underground supervolcano called a “caldera.” According to National Geographic, this lake of lava extends more than 600 miles deep and some scientists believe it may actually descend as far as 1800 miles beneath the earth’s surface.

For many years, it has been stated that it would take thousands of years for the chambers of lava to fill up underneath Yellowstone and cause a massive eruption. But according to the New York Times, it has been found that these chambers can fill up much quicker than previously believed.

In an interview with Fox News, Michio Kaku, a well known theoretical physicist, best-selling author and professor at City College of New York, shared his insights on the situation

“We’re talking about a sleeping Godzilla underneath Yellowstone, that if it erupts in a maximum eruption, called a ‘Category Eight,’ it could literally tear the guts out of the United States of America,” Kaku said to Fox News. “Instead of having 50 states in the union, we would only have 30 states.”

Kaku said to Fox News that the more likely eruption could be a “Category 7.” He said that is a greater danger with the recent research because these eruptions occur once every thousand years, instead of once every million years, like “Category 8” eruptions.

Rexburg sits about 75 miles away from Yellowstone National Park, putting it directly in the path of destruction if the Yellowstone supervolcano were to erupt.

“This report is to be taken seriously, but hey, don’t sell the store, don’t panic, we don’t expect it to happen in our lifetime,” Kaku said according to Fox News.