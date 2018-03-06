Yellowstone’s 146th anniversary: It is not what it used to be

Yellowstone National Park celebrated its 146th anniversary on March 1, but with a noticeable change over the years in its colorful pools, bigger problems are beneath the surface.

Yellowstone’s Morning Glory Pool is known for its yellow, green and blue coloration, but the colors are caused by human destruction, according to Smithsonian.com.

According to the National Park Service, Morning Glory Pool was named in the 1880s after the flower the morning glory.

The pool has become a victim of trash and debris, clogging its water flow and contaminating its water, according to the National Park Service.

According to the National Park Service, warning signs posted around the pool, titled “Fading Glory,” said, “Morning Glory Pool is losing its brilliant color. Through ignorance and vandalism, people have tossed objects into the hot spring, clogging its vent and lowering the temperature. Brown, orange and yellow algae-like bacteria thrive in the cooler water, gradually turning the vivid aqua-blue to a murkier greenish-brown.”

Park officials said they are on the lookout for anyone littering in Morning Glory Pool and ask others to report any such activity.

The Smithsonian.com reports that it could be possible to remove the unwanted materials from the pool in hopes to restore it to its natural temperature and color. No action is being taken currently.

“Yellowstone is one of God’s creations,” said Christina Beggs, a junior studying public health. “We need to take care of it.”

Yellowstone attracts on average three million people a year. The majority of their visitors come during the spring and summer seasons. Roads from the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through the park to Cooke City, Montana, are open year round. All other roads are currently closed due to snow conditions, but they will open up mid-April in time for spring semester, according to the National Park Service.