You may not know her name, but Google says you’re searching for her

People around the country have been watching a live stream featuring April the giraffe waiting to give birth to her calf in the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

A live video of April waiting to begin active labor has been streaming since Feb. 22 and has had tens of thousands of people watching throughout the process, flooding Google with giraffe-related searches.

The graph above shows the most recent Google searches on giraffe topics, according to Google Trends.

— 21 people searched “april the giraffe”

— 45 people searched “giraffe birth”

— 100 people searched “giraffe”

— 16 people searched “giraffe cam”

“Giraffes are always a favorite amongst zoo animals,” said Liz Littman, assistant director at Zoo Boise.

Littman said that the increased focus on April the Giraffe has led some to believe Zoo Boise is home to the expectant mother.

“We have two male giraffes, so we’re not expecting any pregnancies anytime soon,” she said.

This isn’t the only time the internet has been captivated with the long-necked, long-legged animal.

According to Google Trends, the last time a “giraffe search” has been this high was in 2013 when a riddle circulated Facebook. If people commenting on the riddle did not get the answer right, they had to make their profile picture a giraffe, according to CNN.

While no one knows for sure when April will have the calf, those interested can watch the Animal Park Adventure YouTube livestream here.