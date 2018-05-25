Young Joyriders stop in Rexburg

Thursday afternoon, May 25, a 12-year-old and his 14-year-old friend were on their way to Canada in a truck they had stolen from their grandparents when they were stopped by Rexburg police.

The boys were originally from American Falls, Idaho and had driven for over an hour before they were stopped on South 5th West. According to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis, the boys were initially pulled over for speeding in a school zone.

“The driver failed to pull over initially but he drove a little further and finally stopped at Airport Road and Jet Stream Drive,” Lewis told East Idaho News.

The gas tank was almost empty and the boys told the police officer that they had gotten lost.

“He told us he was 13, but we actually found out he was 12,” Lewis continued. “He said he and his friend were hoping to get to Canada but they didn’t have any money for food or gas.”

Neither boys had charges filed against them.