Another year, another Zombie Chase Race.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Rexburg residents participated in the annual 5k obstacle course while being chased by a hoard of zombies.
“The goal is to survive,” according to the zombiechasereace.com.
If participants were not survivors, they played the role of zombies.
Melissa Paul, a freshman studying history, and Dallin Mower, a senior studying accounting, participated as zombies in the race.
Makeup artists offered their services to make participants look like zombies at the Nature Park.
Zombies could either race and/or chase the survivors. From the Nature Park, survivors ran to Hemming Village while evading zombies, according to zombiechaserace.com.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
'5k runners survive another zombie chase race' has no commentsBe the first to comment this post!