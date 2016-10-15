5k runners survive another zombie chase race

Another year, another Zombie Chase Race.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Rexburg residents participated in the annual 5k obstacle course while being chased by a hoard of zombies.

“The goal is to survive,” according to the zombiechasereace.com.

If participants were not survivors, they played the role of zombies.

Melissa Paul, a freshman studying history, and Dallin Mower, a senior studying accounting, participated as zombies in the race.

Makeup artists offered their services to make participants look like zombies at the Nature Park.

Zombies could either race and/or chase the survivors. From the Nature Park, survivors ran to Hemming Village while evading zombies, according to zombiechaserace.com.

