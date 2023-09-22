If you want to enjoy the fall weather, go on dates and enjoy the last few months of warmth before the frigid cold, here are 10 things you can do to get the most out of fall in Rexburg.

1. Stargazing

Because of Rexburg’s low light pollution, a 10-minute drive away from the city can give you a clear view of the Milky Way Galaxy, shooting stars, constellations and satellites. There are many constellation-viewing phone applications that can enhance the stargazing experience.

2. Teton Vu Drive-In

The Teton Vu Drive-In movie theater lets you enjoy a movie from the trunk of your car. Teton Vu also offers a variety of concession options.

3. Haunted attractions

During the fall season, the doors of several Halloween-themed attractions open; these attractions include the Haunted Forest, Junkyard of Terror, Doom Haunted Attraction and many others. The sites vary in scariness.

4. Jefferson County Lake

Jefferson County Lake offers a beach feel without travel time. The lake is located near Rigby. You can bring paddle boards, inner tubes, kayaks or you can swim. The lake also offers camping and hiking trails.

5. Sand Dunes

Twenty minutes north of Rexburg sit the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. The dunes are popular for off-roading, bonfires, pictures and stargazing. People have also been known to play glow-in-the-dark golf on the sand dunes.

6. Bear World drive-through

Located twenty minutes south of Rexburg, Yellowstone Bear World offers a close-up look at wildlife. This attraction offers animal bottle feeding, a petting zoo, amusement rides and wildlife excursion tours.

7. Hot springs

Idaho offers many types of hot springs — warm naturally made pools. Near Rexburg, there are several indoor options as well as outdoor options.

8. Hikes

It’s no surprise that hiking is a popular sport in Rexburg, especially since the town is close to many hiking trails. In the fall, many close hikes erupt with fall leaves. Close hiking locations include Cress Creek, Packsaddle Lake and Sawtell Peak.

9. Porter Park

Porter Park is a popular spot in Rexburg. It offers a big field, usually used for sports, parties and night games. It also features trees that are commonly used for hammocking and slacklining. The park also offers pickleball, tennis and basketball courts.

10. Craters of the Moon

The Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve allows visitors to drive around the preserve, hike and explore underground caves. The preserve is located about two hours west of Rexburg and offers a campground.

11. Tubing and bridge jumping

There are a few rivers and canals near Rexburg where residents can float. Near the end of fall, the weather traditionally turns cooler, so this activity is best pursued at the beginning of the season.

12. Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park is well known for the Teton mountain range and its characteristic three peaks. The park has a variety of activities available; some of the activities include hiking, boating, biking and fishing. This park is located two hours east of Rexburg.

13. Yellowstone

Established more than 150 years ago, Yellowstone National Park is the world’s first national park. Yellowstone is a popular Eastern Idaho attraction and could make a compelling weekend date activity. Yellowstone is known for its thermal basins, but it also provides camping, fishing and horseback riding.