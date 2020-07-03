2020 Art Grows Rexburg

Art Grows Rexburg, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping community members of all ages and skill levels, will host an exhibit/competition.

Every one is encouraged to participate, as long as they follow these guidelines:

Limit of two entries per person.

two entries per person. Entries may include any two-dimensional art medium including drawing, painting and photography or mixed media.

Entries must be properly framed and ready for display. Artwork not framed and wired for display will not be accepted.

Entry form must be filled out before arriving at Hemming Village for submission. Please read the disclaimer carefully and fill out all fields.

Entries must be available for display throughout the entire length of the exhibition.

Entries must be submitted in person at the lobby of Hemming Village on 160 W 2nd S.

After the submission window closes, the exhibit will display from June 26 to July 16. This is when judging the student, amateur and professional brackets will take place.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each bracket, with the first–place student winner receiving $350, the first–place amateur receiving $400 and the professional winner receiving $1000.

Prize money will be given to the first, second and third places, as well as other notable winners.

The award ceremony and opening reception will unfold virtually rather than in person due to the ongoing pandemic. Please visit the Art Grows Rexburg website for more information.

Alice and Val Hemming, founders of Art Grows Rexburg, state, “Entries cannot be accepted without a completed entry form. Entry forms will NOT be available on site. It is extremely important that you fill out the entry form before coming. This will help minimize close interactions and protect other artists, volunteers and staff.”

Adult entry forms can be found here.



The Rexburg community is full of passion. Art Grows Rexburg hopes to capture a portion of it in its exhibit and is inviting everyone to join.