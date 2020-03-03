2020 Hymn Festival brings community and students together in song

The 2020 Hymn Festival was a night of singing. Over 100 people gathered in the Ruth Barrus Concert Hall, taking a program on their way in. The program was filled with brand new hymns, yet to be sung by a large ensemble of Latter-day Saints.

As people found their seats, a buzz of chatter filled the hall only to be silenced as members of the BYU-Idaho Concert Choir filed the stage.

There were some opening remarks, a prayer and then the Concert Choir began with a piece entitled “Trust in the Lord.”

After performing, the choir left the stage and sat with the audience.

Two students, Abbey Comer and Braden Wallgren, led the night as narrators. Before each hymn played, one would stand and recite a scripture that accompanied the hymn.

During this transition period, organists would adjust the seat of the organ, place their music on the stand and get ready to play, all within a few seconds.

“It was a really cool experience to have local composers and poets come together and create new hymns,” said Abbey Comer, a junior majoring in music. “I loved the music and the texts. My favorite piece was “In Remembrance of Thy Love” by Sister Neimoyer.”

Some of the hymns were set to familiar melodies, but the majority were original compositions.

With less familiar hymns, organists played through the piece once, then led the audience through a few verses.

“I really enjoyed it,” said Juliana Cole, a sophomore majoring in music education. “I was just going to come for class credit, but then I realized we were actually going to be singing. As we began singing, it was really fun to see the different hymn texts that were submitted.”

The Music Department is already accepting hymn texts for next year’s Hymn Festival. According to the program, “Any submissions to be considered for next year’s festival are due no later than Monday, October 12, 2020.”

For more information, access the Hymn Festival page here.