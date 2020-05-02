You’re at the hair salon. It’s been a while, and you’re excited to change up your look. As you listen to the snipping of scissors and feel your departed strands tickling your neck, your anticipation builds. Finally, the stylist says, “All done!”

Then, you see your reflection for the first time. Your hair is all wrong. It’s too short in some parts with uneven trimming throughout. Your stomach drops as you realize that not only do you have to pay for this, you have to live with it.

This is the same kind of feeling I’ve had during 2020. We started the new decade off with blissful ignorance of what was in store; ready for a fresh start. Then COVID-19 picked up the scissors. Something might have felt off toward the end of February. Then March hit, we faced the mirror, and we had to fully embrace our new normal.

I believe there are several life lessons we can learn from both bad haircuts and this insane year.

Work with what you have

You are with yourself constantly. No matter where you go, there is no escaping a new hairdo. That’s how hard times can seem, a constant weight that feels inescapable. When I’ve gotten a haircut I’m not fond of, I use it as a time to stretch my creativity. I might buy a new hat or try some new hair ties; others might buy new product or try a new curler.

2020 gave us a similarly unique opportunity to stretch our creativity. Due to its invasive nature, we have no choice but to exist in it. Quarantine has stretched the minds and imagination of billions. People found a shocking number of ways to stay connected, stay fit through at-home workouts and somehow stay relatively entertained after weeks spent at home.

When you work with the situation you are in, you grow accustomed to its strange nature and might even find yourself enjoying it at times.

Attitude is everything

It’s easy for your self-confidence to spiral after a machete meets your hair. My roommate, one of the most confident girls I know, once semi-impulsively cut seven inches off her hair. She reflects that it must have been her stylist’s first time with a pair of scissors. She came home in tears at her uneven trim. I watched the process of her struggling with her hair to the return of her positive attitude. I noticed that I only recognized the slight flaws in her hair when she pointed them out.

There’s a lot of bad to point out during this time. I don’t think it’s healthy to completely ignore it, but I think there is strength in shifting our focus. Constantly pointing out the negative aspects of hard times decreases our confidence. When we take time to actively and happily live despite the hard times, we can forget about it for a little while.

It will grow out

I think the most important thing to remember about bad haircuts is that they grow out. Nothing lasts forever; even March and April ended, right? Poorly-cut bangs will eventually even out with the rest of your hair, and even bleached nightmares will return to their normal color. This mindset helps us deal with bad haircuts and hard times because when we acknowledge their fleeting nature, we can look forward to a future free of their misery.

Like a teenager receiving an unexpected pixie cut, I was slightly surprised to realize the world wasn’t ending when the coronavirus hit. There’s something empowering to know this is something we can live through.

As with many unfortunate haircuts, time will heal many of the painful feelings. There might be a day when we find old photos from early 2020 and laugh.

In the meantime, maybe hold off on the do-it-yourself TikTok haircut.