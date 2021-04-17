3 easy recipes to make for the broke college student

Time and money are two basic concerns of every college kid, so making dinner often gets shoved aside. Fast food is quick, easy, and affordable, but it’s not always the healthiest option.

Emma Cahill, a freshman studying communication, loves to bake homemade bread.

“Cooking is a lot healthier than eating out, and cooking can help relieve stress,” Cahill said.

If it’s hard to find time to cook, Cahill suggests trying at least once a week.

Kayla Banks, a junior studying art, likes cooking because it is cheaper and healthier.

“If you don’t feel like you can cook, now is a great time to learn,” Banks said.

Here are three simple recipes for any age that are cheap and easy to make:

Summer Citrus Chicken ($6-$8)

Lemons and limes are an easy, cheap way to add flavor to the meat. This recipe is good for beginners and gives the chicken a savory and tangy taste.

Ingredients:

— 1 chicken breast,

— 1 fresh lime (fresh lime gives a sharper, cleaner taste but can easily be substituted with about 2 tablespoons of pre-squeezed lime juice).

— Salt and pepper.

Directions:

First, cut the raw chicken into chunks. They should be about the size of a one-inch cube. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pour oil into the frying pan and let it heat. This will help prevent the chicken from sticking. Add chicken and one-half of the lime onto the chicken breast.

Let grill until the chicken begins to turn golden brown. Make sure it is cooked all the way through. It should be white on the inside when cut into.

Remove from heat and squeeze the other half of the lime onto the chicken before serving. For a stronger flavor, zest the lime rind onto the chicken.

Burrito Sweet Pork ($10-$12, not including toppings)

This recipe is easy to make and feeds a lot of people, but it requires a crockpot. Crockpots are slow cookers that help meat cook tenderly.

Ingredients:

— 3-4 pounds of pork roast,

— 1 cup of brown sugar,

— 3 cups of salsa of your choice.

Mix ingredients in a crockpot and let cook on low for 10 hours.

Serve the meat on a tortilla with toppings of choice. Some options include salsa, cheese, sour cream, beans, rice, lettuce or guacamole.

Cream Cheese Filled Cupcakes ($9-$10)

This is a simple dessert that gives a twist on plain cupcakes. It’s perfect to share with friends.

Ingredients:

— 1 cake mix of your choice. Chocolate works best.

— 8 ounces cream cheese,

— 1 egg.

— 1 cup of chocolate chips,

— 1/2 cup of sugar.

Beat all ingredients except cake mix and chocolate chips. Stir chocolate chips in gently. Make the cake mix as instructed. Fill cupcake pans half full and drop about a teaspoon of filling into cupcakes. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

The cupcakes are very rich and don’t typically need frosting.