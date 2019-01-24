3 places to enjoy the cold this weekend

Sharing is caring!











With weekend temperatures expected to continue to be below freezing, here is a list of three things to do this weekend to enjoy the cold:

The Rexburg Winter Park

This year the City of Rexburg opened its Winter Park at the Teton Lakes Golf Course. The golf course includes a free-to-use family sledding hill and groomed cross-country ski trails.

According to the City of Rexburg, volunteers have maintained the cross country ski course for years.

As a part of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation’s High Five grant, the golf course constructed the family sledding hill. The city also offers cross country ski rentals Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday from the clubhouse.

Adult cross country skis can be rented for $6 and youth skis are $4. More information, such as hours, can be found on the City of Rexburg’s website.

St. Anthony Sand Dunes

The St. Anthony Sand Dunes are not just for the warmer months. Grab your friends and a sled and take a trip to the dunes.



The sledding at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes is just a short drive north of town.



“The thing you want to look for when picking out a dune is picking two dunes straight across from each other, making it look like a half pipe. That way, when you sled down you go up the next dune and slide down backwards (sic),” according to rexburgfun.com

If you do not have a sled, the BYU-Idaho Outdoor Resource Center rents a variety of snow toys. Sleds start at $3.50 per day of rental.

Team Slopestyle event at Kelly Canyon

If skiing or snowboarding is your thing, Kelly Canyon Ski Resort is hosting their 2019 Team Slopestyle event.

The event welcomes skiers and snowboarders of all ages. Contests include: big air in the jump park, style in the box park and technique in the rail park.

Prizes will be provided by the event sponsor, Sled Shed.

The 2019 Team Slopestyle will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort, 5488 E Kelly Canyon Road, Ririe, Idaho.

More information can be found at Kelly Canyon’s website.