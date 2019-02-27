PHOTO GALLERY: 3 things a General Authority wishes he had known in college

Photos by Natalie Elowitt

1. He wishes he had known about the priesthood.

While struggling in college far from home, Elder Costa said he never knew there were people nearby who could have helped him; specifically, bishops. He pointed out that bishops have “the keys of the ministering of angels, and of the gospel of repentance, and of baptism by immersion for the remission of sins” (Doctrine and Covenants 13:1). At university, he participated in activities he now regrets. He wishes he had known about repentance, because when the missionaries taught him about this principle, he said “my guilt was swept away.” Sister Costa, having been a member of the Church her whole life, had the experience of several bishops in college, one of whom she said was like a father to her. On a date, Sister Costa said she found herself in an inappropriate situation. The thought that can to her mind was, “What would my bishop think if he could see me?” With this, she extracted herself and moved on with her life.

2. He wishes he had known about temples.

The temple was an integral part of Sister Costa’s decision to reject Elder Costa’s marriage proposal. She wanted to be sealed in the temple, saying that there were Argentinians who would sell their homes to be sealed in the nearest temple at the time: Mesa, Arizona. “Temple covenants are part of the plan of salvation, and temple worship is a part of your education,” Sister Costa said. Elder Costa encouraged students to make the temple part of the campus and quoted President Russell M. Nelson in making appointments with the Lord at the temple.

3. He wishes he had known about the Atonement.

Elder Costa’s eyes filled with tears as he said he wishes he had known about the Atonement in college. He was raised in a devout Catholic home and taught about the death of Christ, but not about the rest of the Atonement. He quoted Jacob 4:12: “And now, beloved, marvel not that I tell you these things; for why not speak of the atonement of Christ, and attain to a perfect knowledge of him, as to attain to the knowledge of a resurrection and the world to come?” He told students to choose to have faith, which would give them access to the power of the Atonement. Next week’s devotional speaker will be Gary Adna Ames, an accounting teacher. His devotional discussion question is, “What experiences have you had in following the counsel of latter-day prophets?”