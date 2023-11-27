The “Anxiety and Stress workshop” is not a therapy session, but a self-help to create better resilience to anxiety and stress.

The 45-minute “Anxiety and Stress workshop” happens on Tuesdays from 2-2:45 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3:15-4 p.m. at the Hyrum Student Manwaring Center until December 6 of this semester, excluding Thanksgiving break.

“Resilience: the ability to bounce from stress,” said intern counselor Cecily Cruz.

The workshop, led by instructor Benjamin Rolph, introduces sensory poetry as a tool for dealing with stress and anxiety.

“Start with how you are feeling. Name it to tame it. Name the emotion and give it a color,” Rolph said. “The emphasis is to be grounded in that emotion how you feel. You got to move through it. Otherwise, you will obey it.”

He emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and moving through the emotions rather than avoiding them.

Rolph talked about mindfulness or thought diffusion as another technique to manage stress. He suggests visualizing thoughts as leaves falling into a river or as billboards, encouraging a change in perspective towards distressing thoughts.

“Being mindful, slowing down, pacing yourself, even your thoughts. Changing how we look at these distress-maintaining thoughts,” Rolph said.

To learn more techniques and tips, visit the workshop in the Manwaring Center.