3 Tips to revamp Home Evening

There are many resources to improve the Home Evening experience for those organizing the activities as well as for those participating.

Tanner Sowa, a senior studying communication, is the social media manager for the Student Activities program.

“The purpose for having activities available for home evening groups is to encourage people to get out and have activities safely in times where it is hard to do things as a group,” Sowa said.

Some students feel that there are few things to do. Others feel they’ve had too many bad experiences with Home Evening activities and groups.

“A lot of times it feels like there are limited options, especially during the winter,” said Taylor Looney, a junior studying biology.

Although there are various of opportunities available, many students are not aware of them.

Here are three tips to keep in mind when planning Home Evening activities.

Pick a category

According to the Student Living website, the categories are social activities, recreational activities, service activities and self-serve activities. There are many activities to choose from, but first is picking what kind of activity best fits the group. The Student Living website has provided ideas for Home Evening. According to the student living website, some of the activities include roller skating, rock climbing, game nights, open mic and more.

The available activities are posted with the date, location, time, cost and capacity. Groups must submit a reservation by the Friday before the planned activity.

Self-serve activity ideas are posted on the website for those not wanting to go on campus. These include personalized activities to enjoy time and have lessons together. Activity ideas include indoor, outdoor, service and holiday activities.

Coordinate times

College students have different schedules, and for that reason, BYU-I provides activities at different times, and on days other than Mondays. Understanding the schedule of those in a Home Evening group will help choose the most appropriate activity for each group.

Create a budget

The activities held on campus are lower in price compared to activities off-campus. Activities range from $1 to $5 with a personal pre-packaged snack available for an extra $1 per person.

These are opportunities for students to do new activities together at a low cost.

For more information, check out the Student Living website.