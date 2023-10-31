When you think about the month of October, it’s safe to assume you pictured Halloween. Originally known as All Hallows’ Eve, here are three ways to best enjoy the holiday.

1. Costumes

Costumes are a necessity for Halloween, as it is the only socially acceptable time to portray yourself as someone you’re not. Dressing up for Halloween lets students escape from their everyday lives and embrace a supernatural nature of the holiday.

2. Photoshoots

Gather up your favorite ghouls and try out a Halloween themed photoshoot. Some ideas for this include face painting, dressing up as a ghost or using spooky props.

3. Halloween movies

If you’re feeling a bit lazy on this spooky night, it doesn’t mean you still can’t get in the holiday spirit. Students can watch a Halloween, movie such as Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Grab your treats, turn off the lights and immerse yourself in a world of thrills and spooks without having to leave your home.

Have a spooktacular Halloween, and stay safe!