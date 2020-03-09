38 chapters of Jane Eyre

The second Big Read Chat of the semester takes place on March 12 at 11:30 a.m. This Big Read is on Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë, a story of an orphan who becomes a governess for mysterious Mr. Rochester. The novel discusses themes of morality, faith and femininity.

The first Big Read Chat was led by Kayla Probeyahn, an adjunct faculty member in the English Department. She spoke about the power of imagination in accomplishing goals.

Jaqueline Harris, a faculty member in the English Department, will lead the upcoming chat titled “Jane Eyre’s Journey: The Worldwide Reception of Charlotte Brontë’s Novel” and will focus on how the novel was received in England and abroad.

Jade McDowell, a senior studying English, encourages students to go to the event. She has read Jane Eyre multiple times and applauds the book; she looks forward to the chance to ask questions about it.

“There’s a lot more going on with Jane Eyre than we give the author credit for,” McDowell said. “It isn’t just a “Beauty and the Beast” story. It’s about coming into yourself and about growing up.”

