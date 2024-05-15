The Mac Lab is gearing up to host its flagship event of the semester, “Milky Way in the McKay,” on Saturday.

The event will offer two sessions, one at 6 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m., located in the Mac Lab, room 140A in the McKay Library.

This free event, designed around a space theme, aims to showcase the diverse technological resources available at Mac Lab to both new and returning students, as well as faculty and staff.

The evening will showcase the resources provided by the Mac Lab such as 3D printing, virtual reality gaming and precision crafting with a Cricut machine.

Sofia Yescas, a freshman majoring in graphic design with an emphasis on UX/UI, works at the lab as a graphic design assistant.

“We’re going to have a lot of different resources we offer here at the Mac lab, and this is for students to get to know the resources,” Yescas said.

Yescas elaborates that attendees will have the opportunity to submit their own designs and see them brought to life during the event. Additionally, they can participate in assembling 3D–printed kits.

There will be various interactive activities including VR games that promise an immersive experience and the use of the Cricut machine. The event will also feature refreshments and space-themed trivia games.

The Mac Lab is set to host a series of educational workshops throughout the semester designed to enhance skills across various digital arts and technologies. These sessions are free and will be held in MCK 364.

Participants are encouraged to register online by scanning the QR code provided on the flyers or visiting the Mac Lab’s website.