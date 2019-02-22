4 tips to prepare for that engagement ring purchase

Sharing is caring!











Should you buy a Ring Pop or a genuine diamond? It’s a loaded question.

Unfortunately, finding the magical ring is not as easy as visiting Ollivander’s wand shop: The ring is not going to choose the fiancé. It’s an emotional purchase that requires some thought, decision and commitment.

Here are four tips to consider when looking for that special ring for that special someone.

1. How much do engagement rings cost?

The New York Times recently reported on a poll regarding American’s spending on engagement rings. According to their poll, the vast majority of engagement ring buyers spent between $500 and $3,000.

Reporter Quoctrung Bui said, “The median American spends about 4 percent (or two weeks) of annual pretax income on an engagement ring, according to an online poll of 1,640 adults conducted for The Upshot by Morning Consult.”

There’s not one right price for an engagement ring. Nathan Gold, a sophomore studying healthcare administration, got engaged earlier this week. “It varies per circumstance, but it should be taken into account that she will be wearing the ring for the rest of her life, making it an important investment,” said Gold.

Some buyers dip into savings to afford engagement rings. Others take out a loan. Some others sell an Xbox, a guitar or another valuable personal item in order to avoid debt.

For those looking to be thrifty, the most inexpensive rings in Rexburg will likely be found at Deseret Industries, although Ring Pops can be purchased for a fairly reasonable price at Dollar Tree on Second E. in town.

2. What’s in Style?

Jewelers offer an impressive array of diamond engagement rings. When shopping for diamonds, it’s good to be aware of the “4Cs of Diamonds”: cut, color, clarity, and carat.

However, engagement rings don’t have to be diamond. One alternative is moissanite, a lab-grown crystal that resembles diamond. In fact, there is a growing moissanite trend among millennials. Perhaps this is because moissanite is less expensive and reflects light better than most diamonds. It takes an expert to spot the difference between moissanite and natural diamonds.

3. Should it be a Surprise?

While some might prefer a traditional surprise engagement, others might have a specific ring they want.

“I would say most girls at BYU-Idaho have some kind of Pinterest board dedicated to their wedding,” said Sabrina Wolf, a junior studying elementary education. “It’s a fun way to get ideas of what they may want and I’m sure most have their ideal ring. There’s always some point during the semester where all of us roommates pull out our wedding boards and show each other the rings we want.”

Whether you decide to surprise them or not, you’ll have to know a few things before you buy the ring. For example, the ring size.

For those looking for a place to get sized for a ring, try Deseret Book. They’ll never suspect anything if you walk in and simply ask, “Excuse me, can I get sized for CTR ring on the ring finger of my left hand.”

4. Incognito Searching

Unless users hide this information, online search history is generally analyzed to send targeted ads to the user. The moment users search for engagement rings online, they will likely be targeted with engagement ring ads for time and all eternity.

Okay, these ads won’t really last forever. Generally targeted ads will only target for a few weeks on sites like YouTube and Facebook. However, if you’re trying to be sneaky, consider using a browser you don’t normally use or an incognito tab. This will keep your friends from raising an eyebrow when you show them a YouTube video and a cheesy engagement ring ad pops up.

It’s a simple thing, but it could save the surprise.