Group projects.

Let the emotion that phrase evokes wash over you. The memories. The trauma. There’s a lot to unpack.

Most students participate in group work at some point in their college career, and many will admit how frustrating it can be. Professors seem to suffer under the delusion that it’s a great way to learn.

Interestingly enough, I’ve talked to a lot of students who complain about other people in their group projects, but everyone claims to be that one student who carries the entire group on their back.

But do you ever get tired of being the only responsible member of your group project? It’s so boring. It’s so predictable. It’s so last semester.

Instead, be bold. Be original. Be the worst group project member ever. Maybe you’ve had this thought before but weren’t sure how to proceed.

Well, look no further.

I’ve had my share of group project experience, so I’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know to be the least-liked member of any group project.

1. Go full ghost mode

Every group project needs an element of mystery to keep things exciting; you can supply that mystery by keeping your group guessing as to whether or not you exist.

If by some miracle they acquire your phone number, they’ll probably make a group chat. Be sure you don’t make the mistake of reading the messages or, worse, responding.

You’ll also have to stop attending class, otherwise your group members might have a chance to ambush you.

Your goal is to channel your inner Bigfoot: Become an illusive and mythical creature.

2. Have an unaccommodating schedule

You’re busy, and that’s not a crime. But, if you want your fellow group members to dislike you, harness your business to become everyone else’s problem.

Your first step is to loudly announce that every day and time someone suggests to meet doesn’t work with your schedule. Continue this step for every possible time suggested.

Do not offer times that would work for you, as that would spoil the game. Rather, let them keep guessing until they finally find a time that works for your overcrowded schedule.

Second, express your desire to help, but make it known that you are too busy to be able to do much for this project. Insert an apologetic but ingratiating smile.

3. Overpromise and underdeliver

The sneakiest way to become disliked by your group members is to start by being greatly liked.

What you’ll do first is volunteer for basically everything. You don’t have to worry about whether or not you’ll have enough time, because the second step is simply not to do any of it.

You could make a token effort and accomplish some of the things you volunteered for, but make sure to do a shoddy job. Don’t bother reading the directions for the assignment because it’s also necessary that you don’t actually do whatever was assigned.

4. Take over

Your first step here is to be both a control freak and a perfectionist. You’ll want to really lean into those attributes. A superiority complex and trust issues are also useful.

Before you get to know any of your group members, assume that they’re all unreliable, underperforming and unmotivated. Don’t trust anyone to do anything, instead, do it all yourself.

This will lead to a lot of stress and late nights, but use your resentment toward your group for not helping you, even though you wouldn’t let them, as fuel to push through. If one of your inferior group members insists on contributing something, you’ll want to make sure to redo it without talking to them first.

After the favorable grade comes back, bask in the self-satisfaction of having been the sole reason for your group’s success. Don’t ever forget to be bitter that you “did all the work” and your parasitic group members are still reaping the benefits.

What can you learn?

Working with other people can be tricky, but do you really think that you’re the perfect teammate yourself?

This may shock and amaze you, but no one is trying to be a difficult or unreliable teammate on any group project. At least, most people aren’t waking up each morning and asking themselves, “How can I be flaky and cause my peers stress today?”

Working successfully with others is about having high love, or respect, since we don’t want this to get weird, and high expectations.

Give others room to grow and expect them to do well. Give your best, expect that others are doing their best, and extend grace when someone falls short.

It’s actually a lot like life.

So maybe the professors were onto something after all. Looks like I’ve got a couple RateMyProfessor reviews to edit.

