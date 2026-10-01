5 Bone-Chilling Attractions This Halloween

There’s cutesy Halloween with pumpkin spice, fall colors and sweater weather. Then there’s the blood-curdling screams, monsters under your bed Halloween. Both are great, but if you want to step outside your comfort zone (or find an excuse to hold hands with that certain someone), you should step into these haunted attractions.

Lost Souls Attractions

172 S State St, Shelley, ID 83274

There are two haunted houses here: the Haunted Theater and Haunted Hospital. The craziest part? They were, in fact, a theater and a hospital built in the early 1900s. Expect tight corners, ghost sightings and creepy original architecture. You have to read the lore on their website!

The Straw Maze & Haunted Forest

2000 W 7600 S, Rexburg, ID 83440

These outdoor attractions are family-friendly by day, and haunted by night. Every weekend in October, as the night falls, the maze and forest turn haunted. Pro tip from someone who’s been before: wear outdoor shoes and bring a warm jacket. Get ready for the jump scare of your life.

Friends pose in stocks inside the hay maze's recreational area. Image credit: Mattie Johnson

The Haunted River

3148 E 530 N, Menan, ID 83434

This river walk is such a unique experience, and not for the faint of heart. The river carries a dark history dating back 150 years, when a rivalry sparked between the natives and settlers. Native legend tells of a terrifying creature of the night and missing people…

The Haunted Mill

95 Teton Hwy, Teton, ID 83451

Your tour doesn’t end at the back door of the 4-story, historic flour mill. It continues through an underground mine, the woods and the whole surrounding area. Trust me, you’ll want a date you can hold on to for this one.

Friends at The Haunted Mill. Image Credit: Mattie Johnson

Slaughter’s Realm

405 NE Main St, Blackfoot, ID 83221

The hour-long drive is worth it. You know those “choose your own adventure” books? Yeah. This place has a three-level touch pass, with the lowest being your average haunted house tour, and the highest involving a waiver and potentially being grabbed and separated from your group.

I hope you’re as excited for fall semester (and spooky season) as I am.

Happy haunting!