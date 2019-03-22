5 campus concert genres

Sharing is caring!











At BYU-Idaho, a wide variety of musical performances are showcased on campus, whether that be in the BYU-Idaho Center, the Eliza R. Snow building or the Hart Auditorium.

Listed here are the top five genres of performances on campus:

1. Choir. There are plenty of concerts and devotionals that require mainly the musical voices of talented students on campus, and audiences love to hear the words that come from music.

2. Center Stage shows. The hosts of Center Stage hold the main concerts with more famous acts, such as David Archuleta, Lindsey Stirling or BYU Vocal Point performing.

3. Piano recitals. Piano is widely used, not only by students at BYU-I, but many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the world.

4. Organ recitals. A fancy version of the piano that uses pipes for the output of sound. Organs are what we all hear during devotionals and general conference, and they provide beautiful music.

5. Jazz recitals. According to The National Museum of American History, jazz music is a form of music that uses improvisation as an important part in the music.

Shannon Palmer, a junior studying early childhood and special education, expressed her opinion as to why choir is the most popular concert form and why she prefers it.

“I have always loved and participated in choir because I like to hear the words and the stories that come from music. While instrumental can be nice, choir makes the music easier to understand,” Palmer said.

Hollis Holbrook, a freshman studying mechanical engineering, said that choir is an easy music form for him to understand.

“For someone who is a little hard of hearing in general, choir gives me an easier chance to understand what the music is about rather than trying to listen to subtle hints in instrumental music,” Holbrook said.

Whether your favorite type of music is choir, piano or whatever Center Stage hosts, BYU-I has them all.