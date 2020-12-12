5 interesting University Store board games

Board games can be a great way to break the ice, whether it’s for a home evening activity or date night. Board games can range from downright difficult to a weird scale of infinity.
With fall semester coming to a close, here are five interesting board games to pass the time when you’re not studying for a final exam or frantically getting ready for those pesky white-glove clean checks.
Fans of Pictionary will find this game to be quite similar, but with a unique twist.
Telestrations is a simple game. Everyone is given a card with six words or phrases on it. Choose one of the words or phrases, then the countdown begins. You have only 90 seconds to draw.
Once everyone has drawn their chosen word or phrase, pass the book to the person to your left. They then try to guess what it is by writing on the next page.
It’s sure to make everyone laugh while still retaining the simplicity of Pictionary.
Price: $31.99
This game is sure to leave your mouth wide open.
Mouthguard Challenge requires players to wear mouthguards and attempt to earn points through various challenges.
The game comes with five mouthguards, 51 specially developed tasks and five revenge cards. The tasks not only contain words or phrases, they also challenge you in a weird way.
Take turns grabbing a card and performing the challenge placed before you. Whoever earns the most points wins.
It’s sure to be a mouthful of fun!
Price: $14.99
Art students are sure to get a kick out of this one.
The game has players dive in headfirst with a unique challenge: The museum director has abandoned ship, leaving it up to you to prevent the museum from filing bankruptcy.
You must find a way to increase visitor attendance by presenting the most exquisite exhibitions that will attract crowds and save the museum from going under.
Players are given a couple of art cards and exhibition cards to complete collections. When you collect every card for the exhibition, you receive victory points. The player with the most victory points wins the game and becomes the new museum director.
Price: $49.99
Take yourself on a cross-country adventure with Ticket to Ride.
Players collect and play matching train cards to claim railway routes connecting cities throughout North America.
The longer the routes, the more points the player earns. Whoever earns the most points wins.
The game is quite simple and can be learned relatively fast. It’s a fun adventure for all ages.
Price: $38.99
For those of you who’ve played Clue and Dixit, Mysterium combines the best of both worlds into one fun murder mystery extravaganza.
The premise of the game is a group of investigators, with the help of a ghost, try to unravel a murder case that occurred in a haunted house.
One of the players assumes the role of a ghost while other players act as the mediums to help the ghost remember the details of his or her own murder. Throughout the game, the ghost gives clues through visions with illustrated cards to help tell the story.
If all of the mediums are able to figure out their suspects in time, another round occurs. The final round is where you find out who the real murderer is. If you do, everyone wins.
It’s a perfect blend of horror and mystery.
Price: $49.99
Enjoy your last week of fall semester with some of these fun-filled games that are sure to get your mind off your hectic schedule. Have fun and stay safe.