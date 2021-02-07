5 musicians, 6 feet apart

Aaron Miller, a music faculty member, teaches double bass at BYU-Idaho and assists the jazz studies program. He created the Aaron Miller Quintet, a musical group that will broadcast a virtual performance on Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

In the Aaron Miller Quintet, Miller will be performing with BYU-I music students involved with the jazz studies program. For this performance, Miller will play the bass.

“We started playing together last year before the pandemic but haven’t performed since last March,” Miller stated.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, rather than performing in front of a live audience, the Aaron Miller Quintet performance will be broadcast online.

“Campus does not allow public audiences at this time,” Miller said. “Anyone interested in watching the performance should do so virtually. It will be broadcast on the Department of Music website on our live streaming page.”

Miller was the principal bassist for the Idaho Falls and Magic Valley Symphonies, and he played section bass with the McCall Chamber Orchestra, Sun Valley Caritas Chorale and Niwot Timberline Symphony.

Miller has performed in multiple professional musical productions, including A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Forever Plaid, South Pacific, Man of La Mancha and the second national tour of The Producers.

He has performed with many nationally known artists including Brent Jensen, John Stowell, Mark Levine, Art Lande, Charles McPherson, Lew Soloff, Vic Juris and Marvin Stamm.

Miller studied with Art Lande, John Davis, Brent Jensen, Paul Erhard and Jack Koncel and toured professionally with the Glenn Miller Orchestra in 2004.

The Aaron Miller Quintet is scheduled to be broadcast on March 4, 11 and 18, with a final broadcast on April 1.