5 places to find jobs in Rexburg

With so many college students in the city, it can be a bit challenging at times to find work, whether it be temporary, part-time or full-time. These five spots in Rexburg, however, are good sources of work and income without having to go too far out of your way.

Melaleuca

Melaleuca is an Idaho-based company and has been since its founding in 1985. Featuring several products for general wellness such as essential oils, vitamins and cleaning products, Melaleuca’s Rexburg call center offers a variety of positions for those studying fields of finance, business analytics, public relations and many more. Located at 1 S First W, Melaleuca provides many employment opportunities for those in search of work.

“We hire many students and are flexible with their school schedules,” said Bradin High, a senior studying economics and a supervisor at Melaleuca’s Rexburg call center. “We offer careers in manufacturing, marketing, IT, finance and many other positions.”

Those interested may apply to work for Melaleuca here.

Broulim’s

Also an Idaho-based company, the Broulim’s grocery store chain has been operating since 1922. Found on 124 W Main St., Broulim’s offers opportunities in cashier, management and stocking positions. Broulim’s currently employs over 800 workers.

“I have had a lot of enjoyment and satisfaction in helping customers at Broulim’s,” said Jarom Peterson, a sophomore studying elementary education and a cashier at Broulim’s. “It is a great place to work because of schedule availability. Broulim’s has a wide variety of job positions that are open to anyone who has the experience to fill them.”

For those looking to fill one of these positions at Broulim’s in Rexburg, applications are available online.

Habilitation, Advocacy & Supports Inc.

Habilitation, Advocacy & Supports Inc. is an assisted living facility in Rexburg for adults with severe developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Their facility can be found at 46 Professional Plaza. Positions vary from assisted to independent living and memory care opportunities, offering quite a few different possibilities for employment.

“It’s a very fulfilling opportunity for employment,” said Abby Amis, a sophomore studying marketing and a house care provider at the facility. “The managers care about working around your schedule as much as they can, and you really learn to work with people that might be a little misunderstood.”

Applications for job opportunities are available on their website.

Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. is one of the most recognized retail companies in the United States. Since its founding in 1962, it now has over 10,000 stores worldwide according to the company website. Walmart’s Rexburg store, located on 1450 N Second E, positions vary from management, stocking, wellness and more.

“I love working for Walmart because of how much potential and opportunity there is for growth and promotion within the company,” said Kesley Newell, a senior studying computer science and a grocery bagger at Walmart. “Just like with any opportunity, you’ll get exactly the same amount of effort you put into it.”

A list of available positions and applications to be a member of the Walmart team can be found here.





DoorDash

DoorDash is a delivery service company located in San Francisco, California. Although there is no official office in the Rexburg area, it is still a popular choice of employment among college students. Pay fluctuates depending on the volume of available deliveries and tips.

“It’s very versatile, and you can work whenever you can,” said Thomas Koster, a junior studying computer engineering and a driver for DoorDash. “It’s very conducive to a student’s life, which is really the main benefit.”

Although DoorDash prefers that its job applicants own a vehicle, they consider all who are willing to deliver and be what they call a “Dasher.”

Individuals can apply using DoorDash’s official app, available for download through the Apple Store or Google Play.

Rexburg offers a variety of employment opportunities for students in the area. These jobs are not limited to the companies listed above, but those who have and do work at these companies have thoroughly enjoyed their time there.