5 Quotes from the Sunday morning session of 191st Annual General Conference

1. Reyna I. Aburto

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, the Second Counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency, reminded us of the importance of living and loving, even if it brings sorrow later in life.

“The only way to take sorrow out of death is to take love out of life,” Sister Aburto said.

Sister Aburto spoke on the resurrection of the Savior, that because of Him, we all will be able to live again with those who have died before us.

2. Edward Dube

Elder Edward Dube of the Seventy spoke on the importance of continuing forward, toward Christ, even in moments of feeling imperfect or unworthy.

“It is not so much about what we are going through in life, but what we are becoming,” Dube said.

He invites all to never give up in the quest to press “toward the mark” of coming unto Christ.

3. Jose A. Teixeira

Elder Jose A. Teixeira began his talk on how fish will return to their birthplace by following remembered scents, likening this analogy to our mortal experience.

“The most important things we can do in this life is to recognize and remember the pathway back to our Heavenly Father and faithfully and joyfully persevere throughout the journey,” Teixeira said.

He goes on to give four ways to remember the heavenly home: remember that we are children of God, remember the foundation that protects us, remember to be prayerful, and remember to serve others.

4. Chi Hong (Sam) Wong

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong of the Quorum of the Seventy spoke about the primary song “The Wise Man and the Foolish Man,” and reminds all to build their foundations on the sure foundation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“The only way to survive spiritually is to determined to let God prevail in our lives, to learn to hear His voice, and to use our energy to help gather Israel,” Wong said.

5. Russel M. Nelson

President Russel M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was the final speaker in the Sunday morning session. He spoke on the power of faith.

“Truly, faith is the power that enables the unlikely to accomplish the impossible,” President Nelson said.

He offered encouragement, stating that faith will help move the mountains in our individual lives.