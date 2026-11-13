5 random classes you can take at BYUI

When choosing classes during registration, most students tend to look for courses that fulfill their major requirements or fit into an already busy schedule. But what about those exciting classes that might not have anything to do with your major?

From studying parasites to learning an ancient biblical language, BYU-Idaho offers some unexpected courses that might make students reconsider what they can learn in college. Here are five classes you might not know you could take.

Veterinary Parasitology - AS 234

If you have ever wondered what parasites live inside animals, veterinary parasitology might just be the class for you. Students learn about different parasites that infect animals, how to identify them and how to prevent or treat infections.

Rebekah McNeely, a senior studying humanities, took the course despite it having no connection to her major.

"I really enjoyed the class because it was so eccentric. It had nothing to do with my major and was very hard, but I still liked it," McNeely said.

One of her most memorable experiences involved going around town collecting fresh dog and cat fecal samples to test for parasites. Students also had the opportunity to examine preserved parasites.

Although the class might not appeal to everyone, McNeely recommends it to other students who want to step outside of their comfort zone and learn something completely different.

Just be prepared to be a little grossed out.

Textile Science - FCS 360

Most students probably don't spend much time thinking about where their clothes come from. A textiles class can easily change that.

Mya Cecil, a junior studying apparel entrepreneurship, is currently learning about the different fibers used to create fabrics. Some of those fibers come from unexpected places, including rabbit fur, coconut husks and even moth eggs.

The class isn't just lectures and textbooks. Students participate in hands-on labs where they examine and burn fibers, spin their own thread, knit and weave yarn using a loom.

Cecil describes the experience as being a little like Rumpelstiltskin.

Another highlight is the instructor, Sister Empey, whose storytelling makes learning the different fiber names and characteristics more memorable.

"If you think fabric is cool, and you want to know more about where it comes from, take textiles," Cecil said.

For students who enjoy creating things and learning through hands-on experiences, this class offers a chance to see everyday clothing in a completely different way.

Wilderness First Aid - RM 223



BYUI students taking a hike in Island Park. Image Credit: Sarah Jones



For students who enjoy the outdoors, wilderness first aid offers something a little different from a traditional classroom experience.

The course teaches students how to respond to emergencies when professional medical help isn't immediately available. Students learn how to assess injuries, stabilize patients and use whatever resources are available in an emergency.

Riley Horspool, a senior studying marriage and family, remembers one particularly memorable activity that involved rescuing a student from a tree who was suspected of having a spinal injury. Students had to stabilize the student's spine while they were still in the tree, transport them to the ground and carry them on a makeshift stretcher to a designated triage area.

The semester ends with a large mock emergency scenario where student volunteers act as patients with different conditions. Students must locate them, assess their needs and provide appropriate care.

"It was so, so fun," Horspool said.

The skills learned in the class have even carried over into Horspool's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, providing practical experience that could be useful in an actual community emergency.

For students interested in outdoor recreation, emergency preparedness or simply learning practical skills, wilderness first aid offers an opportunity to gain experience that extends far beyond the classroom.

Biblical Hebrew - HEB 101 & 102

Most students recognize the language of the Old Testament, but how many have considered learning to read it themselves?

David Harper, a junior studying history, recommends Biblical Hebrew I and II as some of the most interesting courses he has taken.

"Most people don't even know we offer that class, but it is a blast!" Harper said.

Unlike English, Hebrew reads from right to left and uses a unique writing system with vowel markings appearing above and below the consonants. Students begin translating biblical passages early in the course, working with texts from Genesis, Psalms, Isaiah and other books of scripture.

One of Harper's favorite activities was participating in "lexicon chases." Students received a word form and raced to find its original dictionary form.

The class also involved repeatedly singing the Hebrew alphabet song, something Harper said he still remembers.

For students interested in ancient languages, biblical history or gaining a deeper understanding of Old Testament scripture, this might be an unexpected addition to their class schedule.

Sports Officiating - ESS 212 & 213

BYUI football players get ready to run a play in practice. image credit: Payton Gold

Sports officiating is a course that teaches students the rules and responsibilities of refereeing sports. Depending on the semester, the class may focus on indoor or outdoor sports.

Emma Gardner, now an adjunct professor, took the basketball officiating course while attending BYUI. Students spent much of the class playing basketball, practicing the rules and gaining experience officiating games.

For Gardner, the class turned into more than just a semester of college credit. She began refereeing on campus and continued doing it throughout her time as a student. She still referees games off campus today.

Her biggest recommendation? Take the class if you want to learn something new, get some exercise and potentially find a job.

Her warning?

"You get yelled at always as a referee," said Gardner.

So, if you enjoy sports and don't mind a little criticism from the sidelines, sports officiating might be worth adding to your schedule.

Whether you want to learn an ancient language, investigate parasites or discover how your clothes are made, BYUI has classes that go beyond the usual college experience.

Sometimes the most memorable classes aren't the ones required for your major. They're the ones you take simply because they sound interesting.