5 reasons to attend devotional

By Gabriela Tirado

Editor’s note: Devotionals for the Spring 2020 semester will be streamed online at byui.edu/devotionals.

Devotionals have been a tradition since the early days of BYU-Idaho when it was known as Ricks College. According to the BYU-I webpage, since Henry J. Eyring became the President, there have been many changes in the way devotionals have been designed.

Nowadays, speakers have more flexibility to include visuals during their talks, such as scriptures, quotes, pictures, videos and more. It is also encouraged for students to participate in the discussion boards to include some of their thoughts about the address.

While devotionals this semester will be offered via live stream, which requires readjustment, here are five different reasons why everybody should attend devotional according to BYU-I students:

1. Devotional invites the company of the Holy Ghost

“It’s an extra way to bring the Spirit into our lives,” said Chase Roskelley, a junior studying biology. “And the speakers are inspired on our behalf.”

2. Devotional is a way to show school spirit

“Devotional gives us a sense of the school’s spirit which is a sense of service and the principles of the gospel,” said Amy Rubio, a sophomore studying construction management. “It is basically what makes us outstand from other non-LDS schools. It also helps us understand the gospel better and it’s a powerful source.”

3. Devotional talks are written specifically for students

“I think it’s important because these are professional and well thought out, prepared talks specifically for you, you as in everyone, and me,” said Braxton Call, a freshman studying exercise physiology. “These talks are incredible and are always applicable. There’s always something to draw from it, and if the school sets aside that hour every week, it means it’s got real worth and purpose, and need of attending to.”

4. Devotional helps prepare students for success

“Its messages are specifically for us as students, and it helps me remember every week what I need to do to succeed here and be a better disciple of Christ,” said Shely Rodrigues, a freshman majoring in international studies.

5. Devotional is a break from homework

“Honestly like anything in the gospel, when you sacrifice your time for the Lord, He will bless you,” said Calon Heindel, a senior studying business management operations. “Simply listening to devo is part of that blessing. You get to hear revelation intended for you as a BYU-I student. It’s a great way to feel the Spirit and take a break from homework.”

Whether it be for any of these reasons or and even better one, most of BYU-Idaho students agree that attending devotionals will help them in the different aspects of their lives.