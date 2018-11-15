5 reasons to check out Comic Frenzy

In a small black-box theater packed to the fullest, Comic Frenzy kept the audience laughing all night last Saturday with their improvisational comedy show. Here are five reasons you should check out their next show. 1. Audience participation No, it’s not pulling random people onto the stage, but Comic Frenzy has the audience participate throughout the whole show. For each segment of the show, members of the toupe would ask the audience for suggestions. The first word the troupe heard was the word they would base the scene around. They pulled participation from each section of the crowd, sometimes multiple times. As they announced at the beginning, Comic Frenzy wants to put on the show everyone wants to see.

2. Improvisational skills Throughout the night, this comedy troupe never missed a beat. They went from telling a story about a giant snowflake, to acting out a story about Bigfoot, to switching between five different “television channels” without batting an eye. They crafted a story about the French Mafia and reinterpreted a scene through gibberish, keeping the audience entertained and laughing through the whole show. 3. Running jokes The cast is good at recall. Throughout the show, they kept up a few running themes, such as Pluto. One of the very first things they did was tell a story of a snowflake that made it so that Pluto was a planet again, and they incorporated that story line into other scenes.