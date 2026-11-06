5 Rexburg spots worth checking out this fall

As a freshman at BYU-Idaho, I've found that balancing classes, work and extracurricular activities can make it difficult to find time for fun outside of school.

I'm Marie Millburn, a freshman studying psychology with plans to become an art therapist. Since coming to Rexburg, I've been looking for new ways to explore the community and make memories with my roommates.

Whether you're a first-year student like me or an upperclassman looking to change up your routine, there are plenty of things to do around Rexburg beyond the usual haunted houses and pumpkin patches. Here are five places worth checking out this fall.

Hockey players practice on the Neutral Zone rink. Image credit: Marie Millburn

The Neutral Zone

From beginner skaters to experts, the Neutral Zone skate rink is a perfect activity to get into the fall spirit. The cost is $8.50 on Tuesdays, and $12 every other day. For children and seniors, it is $6.50 on Tuesdays and $10 other days.

Hours vary, so students should make sure to check Neutral Zone hours to find freestyle times open to the community.

An unofficial BYUI hockey team meets on Wednesdays and is expected to become an officially sanctioned sport this next semester. The rink also hosts nights for ice bocce, a beginner-friendly game similar to curling.

Amberly Bateman, a Neutral Zone employee and BYUI alumna, said, "Even if you're not a skater, you can still come to enjoy the ice."

Off-ice activities include special events such as a Nutcracker performance later in the season and a variety of food options.

In addition, The Neutral Zone has plans to debut ice bumper cars in December. While details are still in the works, this is sure to become a fun and unique opportunity for students to try.

High heels sit on the "Sale of the Week" shelf. Image credit: Marie Millburn

Second Helpings Thrift Store

Located in the basement of Rexburg's Family Crisis Center, Second Helpings is a thrift store with a powerful cause. It provides affordable and unique clothing while giving back to the community.

The Family Crisis Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and stalking by providing housing, food, and legal assistance.

All clothing is donated by the community and is restocked monthly.

Isi Okafor is a senior studying communication, interning here. She describes it as a “must-visit” for people who like to thrift. All proceeds go toward the Family Crisis Center, and they accept donations as well.

Information on donating, volunteering and community impact can be found on The Family Crisis Center website.

Custom Creatures reptile tanks. Image credit: Marie Millburn

Custom Creatures Pet Club

As the weather drops in Rexburg, stay warm and discover exotic animals at this unconventional family-owned pet store.

Teagan Moores, whose family owns the business, encourages students to come check things out for themselves.

Students also have the option to sponsor an animal feeding, where you will have the opportunity to watch a feeding in person. This is especially recommended for students considering buying an animal, or just students interested in a specific animal.

This can range from $1 of crickets to a $60 rabbit. For the bigger feedings, students should contact the store beforehand.

"It's awesome to get to see something eat. Especially something you don't see often, like a big lizard or snake," said Moores.

Moores also notes that people come from Rigby and Jackson to buy feeders and look at the animals, making this not only a landmark for Rexburg, but also for surrounding cities.

"We call ourselves the unofficial Rexburg zoo for a reason," says Moores. "You can come wander and check things out as much as you want."

Yellow and brown leaves fall on to the Nature Park path. Image credit: Marie Millburn

Nature Park

Rexburg's Nature Park is a scenic excursion, even on dreary days, and is just minutes from campus. In addition to the beautiful nature trails, it has a basketball court, a skate park, pickleball courts and a frisbee golf course. Students also have the opportunity to fish at the pond year-round, even as the weather cools down.

This is a landmark of Rexburg worth new students exploring. Students can take a break from studying to clear their minds and spend time with friends.

By visiting throughout the year, students are able to see the park change with the seasons and have connecting with nature become an integral part of their college experience.

Kingdom of Pho food truck is parked at Wolfe it Down food court. Image Credit: Marie Millburn

Kingdom of Pho

To warm up after a chilly fall visit to the nature park, students can grab a bite at The Kingdom of Pho. This is a food truck located at Wolfe It Down Food Court, Rexburg’s outdoor food court.

Their hot broths and authentic Vietnamese food make this a popular choice during cold weather among BYUI students.

Cael Johnson, a senior studying mechanical engineering, has worked at the food court for about a year and a half and at the Kingdom of Pho specifically for 4 months. He recommends the banh mi, his favorite item on the menu.

The food truck draws regulars and new customers alike daily. Johnson recommends it to any BYUI student looking for authentic comfort food on a cold day.

During the warm weather, people can eat at a pavilion across the parking lot. However, Johnson notes that during fall and winter it's a more popular choice for students to take their order to go.

Making the most of your fall

I have made some amazing memories with my roommates this semester by being willing to try new things.

College can be overwhelming at times, and it's easy to get caught up in the same routine of classes, work and other responsibilities. But exploring Rexburg has helped me realize that there is a lot more to the community than what we see on campus.

Whether you're looking for something to do with friends on a cold fall day or just need a break from studying, exploring these local spots might help you find a new favorite place in Rexburg.