5 study tips for finals

Finals week is a time all college students know well. For this stressful time, a few fellow BYU-Idaho students have revealed some study tips they have to make the week go smoother.

1. Turn off your phone

Chynna Johns, a senior studying communication, suggested turning off your phone while studying for finals.

“I turn off my phone for one hour and I put in my earbuds and listen to focus music when I study,” Johns said. “For that whole hour, I try to get as much done as I can. Then I reward myself to have 20 minutes of downtime before starting the process over again. This has helped me be more disciplined and get more things done.”

2. Use Quizlet

Grace Pugliani, a sophomore majoring in general studies, explained why using Quizlet is beneficial to her.

“Something I like to do to study is put my notes or study guide into Quizlet,” Pugliani said. “It’s really nice because on Quizlet you can play games which makes studying way more fun and easier to do.”

3. Go to the library

Luke Stephenson, a junior studying financial economics, stated that going to the library for him, is a great way to focus.

“The study tip that I have for finals is to go to the library,” Stephenson said. “For me, when I’m in my apartment, there are always things going on and people that are being loud and whatnot. So, if you go to the second floor of the library, it’s nice and quiet where you can actually focus.”

4. Take breaks

Hailey Palmer, a sophomore studying art, described why taking breaks is good for your mental health.

“A study tip I have for studying for finals week is making sure that you take breaks and take your time to go through everything,” Palmer said. “I think it is so important to make time to study, but also make time for yourself so you’re not overwhelmed.”

5. Stay active

Kayla Brown, a freshman majoring in general studies, shared with Scroll that she likes to be active when studying for finals.

“My study tip is to make sure you stay active during the week,” Brown said. “That is the one thing that helps me be able to stay focused when I am able to get out of the apartment every once in a while, even if it’s just a little walk around the block.”

Implementing these five tips may help students limit stress and have a productive week of studying.