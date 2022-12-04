5 timeless stories to get you in the true spirit of Christmas

Not much is better than sitting by the Christmas tree near the fireplace, curled up under a blanket while reading a good book as snow gently falls outside the window.

This holiday season, consider reading one or more of these books to help you feel the spirit of Christmas and keep a focus on Christ throughout the rest of the year.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

This novella by Charles Dickens is a classic that could be read year after year since it’s a fairly quick and simple read.

Readers follow the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an old man with a “bah, humbug” attitude and a special distaste for Christmas celebrations.

Taking place on Christmas Eve, Scrooge is haunted by the ghost of a former business partner, as well as the ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come. Each ghost teaches Scrooge a valuable lesson about his character and the consequences of his unkind behavior toward others.

After this night of haunting, Scrooge wakes up Christmas morning as a gentler, kinder and more giving man.

This story by Dickens inspires feelings and actions of generosity, especially around Christmastime.

A Wish to be a Christmas Tree by Colleen Monroe

This children’s story is one that youth and adults alike can enjoy, with its beautiful artwork and valuable lessons about friendship and kindness.

Monroe tells the story of an anthropomorphized pine tree whose lifelong wish is to be cut down and taken home as a family’s Christmas tree. Year after year, as the old pine becomes more oversized, his chances of being taken home become slimmer.

One Christmas, this pine reaches a point of deep despair as all the younger trees around him are taken home and he is left alone.

The woodland animals in the area are saddened at the pine’s despair, and decide to decorate him overnight — revealing a beautiful Christmas tree by morning as a token of gratitude to the pine for all the ways he has served as protection to the animals over the years.

This tale encourages a spirit of giving and gratitude.

The Light of Christmas by Richard Paul Evans

Another not-as-well-known children’s story, The Light of Christmas tells a story about a young boy named Alexander who lives in a mountain home above the fictional town of Noel. Each year as a tradition, Alexander and his mother travel the long distance to Noel to watch the Christmas tree and torch lighting by the Keeper of the Flame.

This year, the Keeper of the Flame announces that he will choose another individual — one who gives the truest gift of Christmas — to light the flame.

As Alexander approaches the Noel town square, he comes across a man lying in the snow. Others pass him by in their rush to make it to the lighting event before the gates are closed, but Alexander chooses to stop and give what little he has to the man in need.

Later, as Alexander watches others give gifts of riches and share musical talent in hopes to be the chosen flame-lighter, he wishes he had something to give. After all the gifts are given, to Alexander’s surprise, the Keeper of the Flame chooses Alexander to light the torch of Christmas.

This heart-warming story teaches that it’s often not about the materialistic things we give, but the gifts of our hearts and ourselves that make the biggest difference.

The Tale of Three Trees by Angela Elwell Hunt

This tale is seen by many as an Easter story, but as a child, this was a classic Christmas story in my home.

The story starts with three trees on a hilltop, discussing with each other hopes and dreams of what they’d like to become one day. One hopes to become a treasure chest filled with gold, while another hopes to become a mighty boat and travel the seas. The third tree hopes to stay on the hilltop and become tall enough that when people look at its uppermost branches, they “raise their eyes to heaven and think of God.”

In the end, the first tree is cut down and crafted into the manger box where the newborn Jesus slept, the greatest treasure the world could know. The second tree is made into beams for a meager fishing boat, which later will be the boat where Jesus calmed the seas. The third tree is saddened as it is cut down until it becomes the cross upon which the Savior is crucified, a prominent symbol of God’s love.

Just like these trees, each of us has hopes of what we’d like to become one day, and oftentimes God has a greater idea and plan in store for us than we could imagine.

A Christ-Centered Christmas by Emily Belle Freeman

Many people know Emily Belle Freeman as the co-host of the “Don’t Miss This” Come Follow Me podcast. However, in this short chapter book, Freeman introduces seven different members of the Christmas nativity scene with a list of Christmas activities or ideas to help readers remember lessons learned from each nativity figure.

Another unique feature of this chapter book is that there’s a shorter children’s picture book version with the same title.

This book is great for anyone seeking to focus more on Christ during the holiday season, either individually or with their family.

Whether you’re single, newly married or well-established with children of your own, each of these timeless stories and books will bring an added sense of meaning and direction to your holiday celebrations.