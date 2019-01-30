5 tips for holding scripture study with your roommates

Sharing is caring!











In his BYU-Idaho devotional address Tuesday, David Saunders, an engineering technology faculty member, talked about staying actively engaged in the gospel. One of the ways we can stay actively engaged is by studying the scriptures.

While it’s important to do personal scripture study, Saunders said we should also study with others. Here are five tips for encouraging scripture study with your roommates:

1) Make a meal or treat

A fun way to study the scriptures is to make a weekly meal or treat together as roommates while studying — “feasting on the word.” This would create a fun and comfortable environment to learn while getting others excited. It’s an opportunity to be spiritually uplifted and become closer as roommates.

2) Set a time and date

It would be helpful to get together as roommates or with a friend at a time that fits everyone’s schedules. By setting a specific time and date to study together, it will be easier to remember. It will help everyone plan ahead and be prepared.

3) Use the “Come Follow Me” study guide

The Lord has given us the Come Follow Me program through his servants, the prophets and apostles. President Russel M. Nelson encouraged us to study this as families or with friends. As we learn and study together, he said God will bless us. We will be able to edify and learn from one another as we follow the Savior.

4) Notes and reminders

A good way to invite the Spirit into the apartment and to help each other remember scripture study is to put scriptures up around the apartment. They could be written on sticky notes and placed on mirrors, or written on a white-board. This way everybody gets a constant reminder to study and share scriptures with one another.

5) Talk about it

Make a group chat or a group text message with roommates to share scriptures and quotes. This will encourage roommates to be looking for scriptures to share and will inspire them to study more together. This is also a good opportunity to serve others by using the scriptures to brighten their day.