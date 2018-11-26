5 tips for students dating on a budget

Budgeting and planning for activities can cut down the bill for many students when dating. “Don’t spend what you don’t have,” said Mitchell Tree, a freshman studying plant and wildlife ecology. Finding fun activities that you and your date can participate in for little to no money can be tough, so being aware and getting creative with activities can save time and money.

1. Activities on campus There are many activities on campus you and your date can participate in for little to no money. Activities like roller-skating or bowling at the Manwaring Center cost as little as $2 with your student I-Card. 2. Carpooling Carpooling as a group can relieve the stress of paying for gas and saves time for everyone. “Your group can pool money together so that everyone is spending their money evenly,” said Alexa Ames, a sophomore studying biochemistry.

3. Look for deals Always keep an eye out for deals and sales at restaurants and movie theaters. This can save money and can spice up your dates when you only have little money to spend. “Living in a college town, there are already so many deals; you just have to be aware of what is going on around you,” Tree said.

4. Outdoor activities Going out in nature can not only save money, but you can also get to know your date better. “Unlike a movie where you just sit and watch, you can spend time outdoors and talk with the person you are with,” Ames said. You and your date can go hiking or walking, skiing, biking and so much more in the community of Rexburg.