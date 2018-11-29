5 Tips for Winter Driving

Sharing is caring!











As winter weather comes around, driving becomes even more dangerous. Before hopping in your car, make sure to take the necessary safety precautions. Here are five tips to help students stay safe on the ice and snow.

1. Slow Down

In the winter, it’s even more important to slow down and practice safe driving techniques, according to AAA. Stay alert and cautious. Don’t text and drive.

2. Brake

Brake early, well before the stop sign. Icy roads can cause your car to slide even after you brake. If your car does not have an antilock brake and the wheel starts to lock up, you need to pump your brakes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.

3. Keep Emergency Supplies in Your Car

In case of an emergency or if your car breaks down, it’s important to have emergency supplies at hand, according to the National Safety Council. In the winter it’s helpful to have extra coats or blankets to help keep warm.

4. Scrape Your Windows

Keeping your windows clear is essential. Idaho winters mean waking up early and scraping the windows of your car before you can go anywhere. Make sure to clear all the windows of snow and frost to make sure you can see clearly on the road. Put your car on defrost.

5. Carry Kitty Litter

It’s easy enough to get stuck in the snow. Keep a snow shovel at hand to help dig yourself out of the snow. In addition to a shovel, abrasive materials like kitty litter or sand can be spread on the ground and used to help get traction.